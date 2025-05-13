Cannes Catalyst: Payal Kapadia's Journey to Recognition and Beyond

Director Payal Kapadia acknowledged the significant role that the 2022 Cannes Film Festival played in the distribution success of her film 'All We Imagine As Light' within India. Speaking at a Cannes press conference, Kapadia emphasized the visibility and acclaim her film received from international critics, which facilitated its reach back home.

The Malayalam-Hindi film, a narrative centered around two Malayali nurses in Mumbai, not only clinched the Grand Prix at Cannes but also amassed numerous international accolades. Its success story extends to its distribution by Rana Daggubati's Spirit Media in India, garnering positive reviews despite a limited release.

As a key figure on the Cannes jury, Kapadia expressed her excitement over selecting the upcoming Palme d'Or winner. She also revealed ambitions to expand her cinematic exploration of Mumbai through two forthcoming films, creating a trilogy that examines the city's complexity and contradictions. The 78th Cannes Film Festival started on Tuesday and will wrap up on May 24.

