Monument Dilemma: Economics Over Heritage

An Australian council opted not to repair a vandalized monument to explorer James Cook due to frequent attacks. Mayor Stephen Jolly emphasized financial reasons over cultural disputes. Critics argue this decision surrenders to vandals, while others feel it's economically rational to avoid recurring repair costs.

In Melbourne's inner city, a monument to 18th-century British explorer James Cook will not be repaired following repeated vandalism, according to a decision by the Yarra City Council. The council, led by Mayor Stephen Jolly, unanimously voted against spending 15,000 Australian dollars on repairs, prioritizing economic concerns over involvement in cultural controversies.

While some critics argue that removing the monument succumbs to the vandals, Jolly counters that continual repairs are a waste of resources. He suggests that the vandals may be the ones most disappointed by the statue's permanent removal, as it ends an ongoing cycle of destruction and restoration.

The move has drawn criticism from figures like opposition leader Brad Battin, who warned against erasing history due to activism. Meanwhile, discussions are underway to find a new home for the monument's remnants, with the Captain Cook Society expressing interest in preserving the bronze plaques.

(With inputs from agencies.)

