Cassie Breaks Silence on Diddy's 'Freak Offs': A Tale of Threats and Trauma

Sean 'Diddy' Combs’ ex-girlfriend, Casandra Ventura, accused him of using videos from his drug-fueled parties as threats. She testified in the sex-trafficking case against him, revealing years of abuse and control. Combs, facing multiple felony charges, denies the accusations amidst numerous civil lawsuits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-05-2025 20:44 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 20:44 IST
Combs

Casandra Ventura, famously known as Cassie, took the stand on Wednesday, detailing the threats and abuse she endured during her relationship with Sean 'Diddy' Combs. Venturing deeply into the heart of a high-stakes legal battle, Ventura testified that Combs wielded videos of their drug-infused 'Freak Offs' as a tool of control and intimidation.

In gripping testimony, she revealed that her decade-long participation in these parties was often under fear of violence, noting incidents leaving her physically bruised. Combs, who remains in custody, faces serious felony charges, including racketeering and sex trafficking. His criminal case is accompanied by numerous civil lawsuits filed by accusers alleging sexual abuse.

The courtroom drama unfolds as lurid past events collide with legal scrutiny, shaping the narrative of a once-renowned music mogul who now battles allegations and fights to clear his name. Combs maintains his innocence, asserting consensual relationships, even as testimonies of trauma and control paint a different picture.

(With inputs from agencies.)

