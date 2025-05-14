Dark Allegations Unveiled: Cassie Testifies Against Sean 'Diddy' Combs

In a dramatic courtroom revelation, Casandra Ventura, famously known as Cassie, brought forth allegations of abuse against her former partner, Sean 'Diddy' Combs. Ventura recounted disturbing episodes of violence and threats during drug-fueled gatherings called 'Freak Offs'.

During her testimony, Ventura stated that Combs repeatedly assaulted her and threatened her career, painting a grim picture of their past relationship. Evidence presented included a text message where Combs claimed to have deleted incriminating videos, although Ventura insisted they remained on his devices.

Combs is on trial for charges including racketeering and sex trafficking, potentially facing life imprisonment if convicted. His defense maintains his innocence, countering Ventura's accusations as the trial unfolds.

