Dark Allegations Unveiled: Cassie Testifies Against Sean 'Diddy' Combs

Casandra Ventura, known as Cassie, testified against ex-boyfriend Sean 'Diddy' Combs, accusing him of physical abuse and threats during their relationship. Ventura detailed violent incidents during drug-fueled parties, revealing Combs' alleged threats to ruin her career. Combs faces charges of racketeering, sex trafficking, and other felonies, pleading not guilty.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-05-2025 22:16 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 22:16 IST
Sean 'Diddy' Combs

In a dramatic courtroom revelation, Casandra Ventura, famously known as Cassie, brought forth allegations of abuse against her former partner, Sean 'Diddy' Combs. Ventura recounted disturbing episodes of violence and threats during drug-fueled gatherings called 'Freak Offs'.

During her testimony, Ventura stated that Combs repeatedly assaulted her and threatened her career, painting a grim picture of their past relationship. Evidence presented included a text message where Combs claimed to have deleted incriminating videos, although Ventura insisted they remained on his devices.

Combs is on trial for charges including racketeering and sex trafficking, potentially facing life imprisonment if convicted. His defense maintains his innocence, countering Ventura's accusations as the trial unfolds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migrants

Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

