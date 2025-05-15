Cosmo Jarvis to Portray Soviet Leader in Thrilling 'Young Stalin'

Actor Cosmo Jarvis, recognized for his performance as John Blackthorne in the Emmy-winning series 'Shogun', will take on the role of Joseph Stalin in the upcoming film 'Young Stalin'.

Directed by Georgian-French filmmaker Gela Babluani, 'Young Stalin' is slated as a period thriller, backed by Len Blavatnik's Access Entertainment, known for financing ventures like 'The Zone of Interest'.

Based on Simon Sebag Montefiore's bestseller, the film traces Stalin's early days as a bank-robbing gangster amidst Imperial Russia's criminal backdrop and revolutionary fervor. With principal photography scheduled in Georgia, Babluani and Montefiore also co-wrote the screenplay, marking a riveting exploration of the dictator's formative years.

(With inputs from agencies.)