Cosmo Jarvis to Portray Soviet Leader in Thrilling 'Young Stalin'

Actor Cosmo Jarvis, famous for his role in 'Shogun', is set to star as Joseph Stalin in 'Young Stalin'. Directed by Gela Babluani, this period thriller delves into Stalin's early life as a bank-robbing gangster in pre-revolutionary Russia. The film is based on Simon Sebag Montefiore's bestseller.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 15-05-2025 15:41 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 15:41 IST
Actor Cosmo Jarvis, recognized for his performance as John Blackthorne in the Emmy-winning series 'Shogun', will take on the role of Joseph Stalin in the upcoming film 'Young Stalin'.

Directed by Georgian-French filmmaker Gela Babluani, 'Young Stalin' is slated as a period thriller, backed by Len Blavatnik's Access Entertainment, known for financing ventures like 'The Zone of Interest'.

Based on Simon Sebag Montefiore's bestseller, the film traces Stalin's early days as a bank-robbing gangster amidst Imperial Russia's criminal backdrop and revolutionary fervor. With principal photography scheduled in Georgia, Babluani and Montefiore also co-wrote the screenplay, marking a riveting exploration of the dictator's formative years.

