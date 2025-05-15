Left Menu

Reviving Dilli Haat: A Step Towards Safety and Reconstruction

The Delhi government has approved Rs 49.83 lakh for reconstructing shops at Dilli Haat after a devastating fire. The work, including civil and electrical repairs, is set for completion in 45 days. The project aims to enhance fire safety and restore this cultural hub, supporting artisans nationwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-05-2025 16:27 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 16:27 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi government has sanctioned a budget of Rs 49.83 lakh for the reconstruction of shops at Dilli Haat INA, critically damaged by a massive fire last month, officials reported on Thursday. The project will encompass both civil and electrical repairs, with a 45-day deadline for completion.

Officials revealed that 25 to 30 shops were destroyed in the inferno on April 30 at Dilli Haat, a renowned open-air market in South Delhi. In response, the Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation (DTTDC) issued a tender to rebuild the shops and implement safety improvements to prevent future incidents.

The allocation includes Rs 40,85,763 for civil works and Rs 8,97,292 for electrical installations. Restoration plans involve modern fire safety measures, wiring, and structural advancements. Dilli Haat, since its creation in 1994, remains a significant cultural hub showcasing artisans and craftspeople from around India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

