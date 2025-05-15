Theatrical Turnaround: 'Bhool Chuk Maaf' to Hit Cinemas

'Bhool Chuk Maaf', the comedy film starring Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi, will now make its debut in theaters on May 23. Initially set for a digital release, the decision was reversed following legal discussions.

Producer Dinesh Vijan expressed gratitude for being able to present the movie in cinemas, highlighting the communal experience a theater provides, especially for films that aim to bring families together. The film, directed by Karan Sharma, features a tale of a time loop predicament faced by a pre-wedding character.

Kamal Gianchandani from PVRINOX applauded the resolution and reiterated his support for the theater-first approach. The agreement marks a significant collaboration between Maddock Films and exhibitors.

(With inputs from agencies.)