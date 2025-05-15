Left Menu

Katy Perry Reflects on Space Journey and Online Criticism

Katy Perry addressed online criticism linked to her April space flight with Blue Origin. Despite initial backlash, she expressed gratitude for the experience and discussed her perspective on public scrutiny. Perry, who embraced the journey's wonder, underscored her resilience and self-awareness in confronting negativity.

Katy Perry (Image source: Instagram) . Image Credit: ANI
Singer-songwriter Katy Perry has recently addressed the criticism she faced online following her participation in Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin space flight in April. During a show, a video captured Perry acknowledging crowd cheers, playfully remarking on her perceived internet 'persona.' She noted, however, that the notion of being widely disliked was untrue.

Earlier, Perry, along with notables like Jeff Bezos' fiancée Lauren Sanchez, and NASA scientist Aisha Bowe, embarked on a flight to the Karman line, the edge of space. The crew experienced zero gravity, with Perry singing "What a Wonderful World" during their short time 62 miles above Earth.

After the journey, Perry shared reflections on social media, tackling both criticism and gratitude. In response to detractors, she shared therapeutic insights on self-perception, expressing empathy for those who criticize online. Despite the chatter, Perry is now focused on her Lifetimes Tour, which began in April and concludes in December in Abu Dhabi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

