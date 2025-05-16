Unity in Diversity: Tiranga Yatra Unites Cities in Response to Terror Attack

A large-scale Tiranga Yatra unfolded in a port city on Friday, drawing participation from prominent personalities and family members of the late N Ramachandran, a victim of last month's Pahalgam terror attack.

The tragic incident in Pahalgam has been noted as the most significant civilian terror attack in Kashmir following the 2019 revocation of Jammu and Kashmir's special status.

The inaugural of the yatra featured Malayalam film actor-director Major Ravi, and many participants filled the city's roads, hoisting the Indian flag and chanting slogans in support of the national defense forces.

In alignment with this, related yatras also took place in Thrissur and Thiruvananthapuram.

Thrissur saw involvement from Union Minister of State Suresh Gopi and BJP leaders Sobha Surendran and B Gopalakrishnan, while the event in the state capital saw ex-servicemen parading with flags and placards celebrating the Indian armed forces and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

