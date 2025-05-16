Sikkim: Celebrating 50 Years of Resilience and Progress

Sikkim celebrated its 50th Statehood Day on Friday, marking a half-century of growth and development. The celebrations began with a Tiranga rally led by Chief Minister PS Tamang from MG Marg to Paljor Stadium, featuring thousands of participants from all six districts of the state.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi acknowledged Sikkim's strides in diverse sectors in a post on X, recognizing its serenity, cultural richness, and industrious spirit. He praised the state for its impressive progress since joining India in 1975 following a historic referendum.

Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya and Chief Minister Tamang reflected on Sikkim's golden jubilee journey, emphasizing resilience, inclusive growth, and cultural preservation. Messages from other leaders highlighted Sikkim's achievements in sustainability and organic farming, positioning it as an inspiration for other regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)