Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over AI-Generated Sikh History Video

Delhi Cabinet Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa criticized YouTuber Dhruv Rathee for a video depicting Sikh history using AI-generated images. The video has drawn backlash from Sikh groups and leaders, who deem it disrespectful. Authorities have been urged to take immediate action and remove the video.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-05-2025 21:02 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 21:02 IST
Controversy Erupts Over AI-Generated Sikh History Video
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A controversy has erupted following YouTuber Dhruv Rathee's release of a video featuring AI-generated images portraying Sikh history. The video has been widely criticized by Sikh groups, including the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), for being disrespectful and distorting the legacy of Sikh gurus and martyrs.

Delhi Cabinet Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa called out the video, condemning it on social media as factually incorrect and disrespectful. The Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) has filed a complaint with the Cyber Crime Cell, urging immediate action against Rathee and a review of his YouTube channel.

Key Sikh organizations demand the video's removal, citing unauthorized depictions of Sikh spiritual figures and potential misinformation due to Rathee's significant online following. They argue that the video violates Sikh religious principles and offends public sentiments, prompting calls for strict governmental intervention.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

 Global
2
Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

 Global
3
PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriharikota.

PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriha...

 India
4
Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT emerges as key tool for teachers’ digital upskilling

AI takes lead in farm finance: Machine learning beats legacy models in bankruptcy prediction

AI on the blockchain? Next-generation novel framework makes it a reality

Legal gaps, cyberattacks undermine public confidence in AI-based crypto regulation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025