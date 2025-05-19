Controversy Erupts Over AI-Generated Sikh History Video

A controversy has erupted following YouTuber Dhruv Rathee's release of a video featuring AI-generated images portraying Sikh history. The video has been widely criticized by Sikh groups, including the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), for being disrespectful and distorting the legacy of Sikh gurus and martyrs.

Delhi Cabinet Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa called out the video, condemning it on social media as factually incorrect and disrespectful. The Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) has filed a complaint with the Cyber Crime Cell, urging immediate action against Rathee and a review of his YouTube channel.

Key Sikh organizations demand the video's removal, citing unauthorized depictions of Sikh spiritual figures and potential misinformation due to Rathee's significant online following. They argue that the video violates Sikh religious principles and offends public sentiments, prompting calls for strict governmental intervention.

(With inputs from agencies.)