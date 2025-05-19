Wes Anderson Jests About Tariffs at Cannes
Director Wes Anderson humorously addressed President Trump's proposed tariffs on foreign-made films at the Cannes Film Festival. Anderson's movie, 'The Phoenician Scheme', largely shot in Berlin, competes for the Palme d'Or. The industry is concerned about the tariff's implications. Anderson also hinted at his next project with Roman Coppola.
At the Cannes Film Festival, acclaimed director Wes Anderson humorously tackled the topic of President Donald Trump's proposed 100% tariffs on foreign-made films. Anderson, known for his quirky storytelling and vibrant visual style, questioned the practicality of such tariffs on films shot abroad during a press event.
The director is promoting his latest film, 'The Phoenician Scheme', which predominantly filmed outside Berlin. The narrative focuses on a corrupt billionaire, Zsa-zsa Korda, portrayed by Benicio del Toro, who faces multiple assassination threats and seeks help from his nun-aspiring daughter Liesl, played by Mia Threapleton. The film has captured audience intrigue as it vied for Cannes' prestigious Palme d'Or award.
Opinions on Trump's tariff announcement, which emerged in early May, have rippled through the entertainment sector with concern. During the event, Anderson hinted at his upcoming project, collaborating with filmmaker Roman Coppola and actor Richard Ayoade. The film has been described as both 'daft but fun' by the BBC and a more accessible entry for Anderson's fans by The Hollywood Reporter.
(With inputs from agencies.)
