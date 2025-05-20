Epic Spy Showdown in 'War 2': Roshan vs. NTR

Yash Raj Films has officially dropped the teaser for 'War 2', a thrilling addition to their spy universe that promises a compelling rivalry between Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR.

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the film is a sequel to 2019's 'War', showcasing Roshan's return as RAW agent Major Kabir Dhaliwal. The teaser opens with NTR's voice-over, marking his Bollywood debut, setting the stage for an intense action drama.

With stunning visuals and high-octane sequences, 'War 2' will be released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on August 14, 2025, featuring six action spectacles filmed across five countries. Kiara Advani also stars, adding further intrigue to the mix.

(With inputs from agencies.)