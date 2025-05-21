Left Menu

Sailing to Glory: INSV Tarini's Triumphant Return

INSV Tarini, helmed by two women officers, is in the final leg of its global circumnavigation, sailing back to India. Adm Dinesh K Tripathi extolled their exceptional skills and spirit. The journey exemplified maritime resilience and women's empowerment, capturing admiration from the Indian Navy and the nation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-05-2025 16:27 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 16:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

INSV Tarini, manned by two women officers, is on its final leg of a significant global circumnavigation, heading home to India. Adm Dinesh K Tripathi praised the crew's remarkable skills and teamwork as they crossed into the Northern Hemisphere.

The voyage, which began from Goa on October 2 last year, saw the Tarini braving challenging weather conditions, including crossing the Cape of Good Hope amidst high wind speeds and towering waves.

During an interaction on May 20, 2025, Adm Tripathi lauded the sailors for their unprecedented journey, urging them to remain vigilant until their mission's completion. The nation watches the Tarini as a testament to India's maritime prowess and women's empowerment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

