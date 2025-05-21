Sailing to Glory: INSV Tarini's Triumphant Return

INSV Tarini, manned by two women officers, is on its final leg of a significant global circumnavigation, heading home to India. Adm Dinesh K Tripathi praised the crew's remarkable skills and teamwork as they crossed into the Northern Hemisphere.

The voyage, which began from Goa on October 2 last year, saw the Tarini braving challenging weather conditions, including crossing the Cape of Good Hope amidst high wind speeds and towering waves.

During an interaction on May 20, 2025, Adm Tripathi lauded the sailors for their unprecedented journey, urging them to remain vigilant until their mission's completion. The nation watches the Tarini as a testament to India's maritime prowess and women's empowerment.

