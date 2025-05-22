Left Menu

Star Power Unites for Live-Action 'Street Fighter' Adaptation

Legendary's live-action 'Street Fighter' film is progressing with a star-studded cast, including Andrew Koji and Jason Momoa. Co-developed with Capcom, the movie aims to captivate fans by bringing the iconic video game to life, helmed by director Kitao Sakurai. The plot will focus on intense martial arts battles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-05-2025 17:13 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 17:13 IST
Star Power Unites for Live-Action 'Street Fighter' Adaptation
Jason Momoa, Andrew Koji, Noah Centineo, Roman Reigns (Photo/Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Legendary Entertainment's live-action 'Street Fighter' film, based on Capcom's iconic video games, is gaining momentum with an impressive roster of stars currently in negotiations. According to Deadline, Andrew Koji, Jason Momoa, Noah Centineo, and Roman Reigns are all considering roles in the anticipated adaptation, co-produced with Capcom.

The 'Street Fighter' video game series, a cultural phenomenon since its 1987 debut, has sold over 55 million units globally, securing its place as a top-performing franchise. With renowned talent involved and direction by Kitao Sakurai, the upcoming film aims to be a thrilling homage to the beloved games.

Andrew Koji is recognized for standout performances in 'Bullet Train' and 'Gangs of London'. Meanwhile, Jason Momoa's latest achievement was his lead role in 'A Minecraft Movie'. Noah Centineo is known for 'Warfare' and 'The Recruit', while Roman Reigns brings his wrestling fame from WWE.

While the storyline remains undisclosed, fans can expect the movie to reflect the core of 'Street Fighter' games: intense, diverse martial arts showdowns. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

