Left Menu

Radisson Hotel Group Expands with Five New Openings in India

Radisson Hotel Group has unveiled five new hotels across various Indian cities in the first half of 2025. This expansion, rooted in the group's strategic understanding of the Indian hospitality market, includes diverse locations such as Jamshedpur, Yelahanka, Koti, Gaj, and Prayagraj.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 22-05-2025 19:06 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 19:06 IST
Radisson Hotel Group Expands with Five New Openings in India
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Radisson Hotel Group announced on Thursday the inauguration of five new hotels in India during the first six months of 2025. The strategically chosen locations include Jamshedpur in Jharkhand, Yelahanka in Bengaluru, Koti in Shimla, Gaj in Punjab, and Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh.

This expansion is a result of Radisson's adaptive development strategy and its profound understanding of the Indian hospitality landscape. The group caters to a wide range of markets, from industrial hubs like Jamshedpur to leisure and spiritual destinations such as Koti and Prayagraj, according to Nikhil Sharma, Managing Director and Area Senior Vice President for South Asia.

The hotel group aims to build meaningful local partnerships and deliver consistent, world-class hospitality experiences, leveraging its diverse brand portfolio. By expanding its reach across different destinations and traveler segments, Radisson targets corporate travelers in tier II cities, spiritual visitors, and leisure seekers exploring less-known locales.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

 Global
2
Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

 Global
3
NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

 Global
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025