Radisson Hotel Group Expands with Five New Openings in India

Radisson Hotel Group announced on Thursday the inauguration of five new hotels in India during the first six months of 2025. The strategically chosen locations include Jamshedpur in Jharkhand, Yelahanka in Bengaluru, Koti in Shimla, Gaj in Punjab, and Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh.

This expansion is a result of Radisson's adaptive development strategy and its profound understanding of the Indian hospitality landscape. The group caters to a wide range of markets, from industrial hubs like Jamshedpur to leisure and spiritual destinations such as Koti and Prayagraj, according to Nikhil Sharma, Managing Director and Area Senior Vice President for South Asia.

The hotel group aims to build meaningful local partnerships and deliver consistent, world-class hospitality experiences, leveraging its diverse brand portfolio. By expanding its reach across different destinations and traveler segments, Radisson targets corporate travelers in tier II cities, spiritual visitors, and leisure seekers exploring less-known locales.

