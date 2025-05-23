Left Menu

Abhishek Banerjee Pays Tribute to Icons in Tokyo

Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee, in Tokyo to present India's views on terrorism, paid tributes to freedom fighter Rash Behari Bose and jurist Justice Radhabinod Pal. His visit to significant sites highlights Bose's role in India's independence and Pal's defense of justice during the Tokyo Trials.

Abhishek Banerjee
  • Country:
  • India

Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee, visiting Tokyo as part of a delegation to convey India's stance on terrorism, honored two esteemed historical figures on Friday.

Banerjee visited the Tama cemetery to pay homage to Rash Behari Bose, a pivotal leader in the Indian independence movement and founder of the Indian Independence League in Japan.

Additionally, he visited a monument at the Yasukuni Shrine dedicated to Justice Radhabinod Pal, recognizing his courageous stance during the Tokyo Trials. Banerjee's visit not only commemorates these influential figures but also highlights the shared historic values between India and Japan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

