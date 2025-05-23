Left Menu

Michael Jackson Biopic 'Michael' Delayed to 2026: An Epic Saga in Making

The release of the Michael Jackson biopic 'Michael' is delayed until 2026, with an anticipated split into two parts. Directed by Antoine Fuqua and starring Jaafar Jackson, production is in the final stages with revisions to the script continuous. Lionsgate hinted at a release post-April 2026.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-05-2025 12:08 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 12:08 IST
Michael Jackson Biopic 'Michael' Delayed to 2026: An Epic Saga in Making
Michael Jackson (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

The much-anticipated Michael Jackson biopic, titled 'Michael,' is poised for delay, pushing its release to 2026, reports Variety. Directed by Antoine Fuqua and featuring Jackson's nephew, Jaafar Jackson, as the late pop icon, the production promises to be a cinematic spectacle.

During a recent Lionsgate earnings call, CEO Jon Feltheimer announced that while the film boasts 3 1/2 hours of impressive footage, a definitive release strategy will be unveiled in the coming weeks. The film, possibly split into two parts, is expected to premiere after April 1, 2026, affecting Lionsgate's fiscal projections for the upcoming years.

Despite being a highlight of Lionsgate's previous CinemaCon showcase, the film eluded trailers at this year's event. Alongside Graham King, famed for 'Bohemian Rhapsody,' and a skilled cast including Colman Domingo and Nia Long as the family heads, the movie is undergoing script refinement before planned reshoots.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

 South Korea
2
Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

 Global
3
President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

 Global
4
North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025