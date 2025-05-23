Michael Jackson Biopic 'Michael' Delayed to 2026: An Epic Saga in Making

The much-anticipated Michael Jackson biopic, titled 'Michael,' is poised for delay, pushing its release to 2026, reports Variety. Directed by Antoine Fuqua and featuring Jackson's nephew, Jaafar Jackson, as the late pop icon, the production promises to be a cinematic spectacle.

During a recent Lionsgate earnings call, CEO Jon Feltheimer announced that while the film boasts 3 1/2 hours of impressive footage, a definitive release strategy will be unveiled in the coming weeks. The film, possibly split into two parts, is expected to premiere after April 1, 2026, affecting Lionsgate's fiscal projections for the upcoming years.

Despite being a highlight of Lionsgate's previous CinemaCon showcase, the film eluded trailers at this year's event. Alongside Graham King, famed for 'Bohemian Rhapsody,' and a skilled cast including Colman Domingo and Nia Long as the family heads, the movie is undergoing script refinement before planned reshoots.

