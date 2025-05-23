Michael Jackson Biopic 'Michael' Delayed to 2026: An Epic Saga in Making
The release of the Michael Jackson biopic 'Michael' is delayed until 2026, with an anticipated split into two parts. Directed by Antoine Fuqua and starring Jaafar Jackson, production is in the final stages with revisions to the script continuous. Lionsgate hinted at a release post-April 2026.
The much-anticipated Michael Jackson biopic, titled 'Michael,' is poised for delay, pushing its release to 2026, reports Variety. Directed by Antoine Fuqua and featuring Jackson's nephew, Jaafar Jackson, as the late pop icon, the production promises to be a cinematic spectacle.
During a recent Lionsgate earnings call, CEO Jon Feltheimer announced that while the film boasts 3 1/2 hours of impressive footage, a definitive release strategy will be unveiled in the coming weeks. The film, possibly split into two parts, is expected to premiere after April 1, 2026, affecting Lionsgate's fiscal projections for the upcoming years.
Despite being a highlight of Lionsgate's previous CinemaCon showcase, the film eluded trailers at this year's event. Alongside Graham King, famed for 'Bohemian Rhapsody,' and a skilled cast including Colman Domingo and Nia Long as the family heads, the movie is undergoing script refinement before planned reshoots.
