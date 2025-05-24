Champion of Justice or Target of Blame? Pope Leo XIV's Complex Legacy

As scrutiny mounts over Pope Leo XIV's handling of clergy sexual abuse cases, unexpected allies have emerged in his defense—the victims of a powerful Catholic movement he helped dismantle.

The Sodalitium Christianae Vitae, dissolved by Pope Francis this year following a Vatican investigation, faced allegations of spiritual, physical, and sexual abuses by its leaders. Victims applaud Pope Leo's efforts, particularly his tenure as a bishop in Peru, for taking their claims seriously and facilitating significant financial reparations.

Pope Leo was instrumental in organizing key meetings, including a pivotal 2022 meeting with Pope Francis, which triggered a comprehensive Vatican investigation leading to the movement's dissolution. Despite being targeted by critics, some claim his actions have significantly aided victims in their pursuit of justice.

