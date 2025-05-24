The Great Indian Kapil Show Returns with Superfans in the Spotlight

The much-anticipated third season of 'The Great Indian Kapil Show' will premiere on June 21, Netflix announced. Renowned comedian Kapil Sharma is set to return with a new chapter of his celebrity chat show, promising an exciting lineup of guests, alongside special appearances from dedicated superfans.

The show first launched in June 2024 and quickly became a hit with audiences. This season will continue the tradition of blending humor with engaging conversations, covering topics like careers, life choices, and family, through the lens of comedy. Sharma expressed his enthusiasm, highlighting the involvement of superfans, whose stories and talents will be featured prominently.

Explaining the show's growing popularity, Tanya Bami, Series Head at Netflix India, said the show is geared up to capture audiences' hearts once more. Scheduled to air every Saturday at 8:00 PM, the show aims to be the highlight of family entertainment each week. Previous seasons featured notable celebrities, raising expectations for the latest iteration.

(With inputs from agencies.)