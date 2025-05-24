Historic Opening: Discover the Rashtrapati Niketan

In an unprecedented move, the Rashtrapati Niketan in Dehradun will open to the public starting June 24, as announced by the President's office. This 186-year-old estate, spanning 21 acres, forms part of a broader initiative to foster citizen engagement with Presidential heritage and the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Rashtrapati Bhavan along with Rashtrapati Nilayam, Hyderabad, and Rashtrapati Niwas, Mashobra, initiated public visits in 2023, offering citizens a glimpse into these historic sites six days a week. In February 2025, a revamped change of guard ceremony debuted at Rashtrapati Bhavan, featuring an increased seating capacity for spectators.

President Droupadi Murmu is set to visit the Rashtrapati Niketan on June 20, ensuring the readiness for public opening. She will also inaugurate Rashtrapati Udyan, a 132-acre ecological park, envisioned as an interactive space with thematic gardens and eco-friendly installations, slated for public access next year.

(With inputs from agencies.)