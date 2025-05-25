Left Menu

Cannes Highlights: Stars, Triumphs, and Unexpected Delays

The Cannes Film Festival showcased a gala supporting AIDS research, Iranian director Jafar Panahi's wins, and anticipation for the 2025 Palme d'Or. Additionally, legal outcomes from Kim Kardashian's heist surfaced, Billy Joel faced health challenges, and Disney announced delays in Marvel's Avengers series release dates.

Updated: 25-05-2025 02:27 IST | Created: 25-05-2025 02:27 IST
The Cannes Film Festival was a hub of activity, with celebrities uniting for a gala to support AIDS research. The event drew luminaries like Adrien Brody and Duran Duran to benefit the amfAR charity dinner, maintaining its tradition since 1993 despite recent funding cuts.

Notable festival highlights included Iranian director Jafar Panahi's win of the Palme d'Or for 'It Was Just An Accident', despite governmental filmmaking bans. Meanwhile, speculation mounted around who would secure the 2025 top prize, with critical contenders like Wes Anderson and Ari Aster in the mix.

In other developments, Billy Joel announced the cancellation of his concerts due to a medical condition, while Disney postponed the next Avengers movies. Additionally, a Paris court convicted those involved in Kim Kardashian's jewel heist case, marking significant legal and entertainment industry news.

