Embracing the Power of Imperfect Eating: A New Approach to Food

Kavita Bhatnagar's new book, published by Penguin Random House India, breaks away from rigid diet norms, guiding readers towards a guilt-free, balanced relationship with food through stories set in a fictional workplace. It addresses cultural, emotional factors in food choices, advocating for 'imperfect eating'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-05-2025 14:42 IST | Created: 25-05-2025 14:42 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  Country:
  • India

Kavita Bhatnagar's latest book, 'The Power of Imperfect Eating', aims to transform your relationship with food by moving away from rigid diet plans and embracing a more intuitive approach. Published by Penguin Random House India, this book uses storytelling to challenge conventional norms and promote a healthy, guilt-free relationship with food.

The book is structured around fictional narratives set in a food manufacturing company, offering insight into the psychological, cultural, and emotional influences on our dietary choices. It encourages readers to debunk common diet myths and foster a mindset of 'eating to live well' rather than 'living to eat'.

As a Harvard alum and expert in the psychology of eating behaviors, Bhatnagar argues for flexibility in diets, promoting the idea that small, consistent improvements like adding more vegetables and whole grains can mitigate the negative effects of processed foods. Priced at Rs 499, the book is available in stores and online.

(With inputs from agencies.)

