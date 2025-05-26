Left Menu

Comorin Mumbai: A Culinary Journey Tapping Into India's Flavors

Comorin, a renowned restaurant and bar known for its innovative take on regional Indian cuisine, is opening a new location in Mumbai at Nilaya Anthology. The establishment offers an eclectic menu, blending traditional flavors with modern twists, alongside a creative beverage program, setting itself as a sought-after dining destination.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Comorin, a distinguished restaurant and bar celebrated for its inventive approach to regional Indian cuisines, is set to charm Mumbai with its latest location at Nilaya Anthology. Opening on May 27, 2025, Comorin promises a blend of traditional flavors and modern culinary twists, offering an authentic Indian food experience that resonates with both nostalgia and novelty.

The brainchild of Rishiv Khattar and operated by EHV International, Comorin is poised to become a hotspot in Mumbai's dining scene. It brings an exquisite menu that caters to culinary curiosities, paired with a highly innovative beverage program. Patrons can expect signature dishes and unique cocktails under the creative watch of Head Chef Dhiraj Dargan and Mixologist Varun Sharma.

Supported by its remarkable track record in other cities, Comorin aims to appeal to both local palates and international visitors, enhancing Mumbai's gastronomic landscape. Partnering with renowned design teams, the restaurant boasts an ambiance that elevates the dining experience, making Comorin at Nilaya Anthology a compelling choice for food enthusiasts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

