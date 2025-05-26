Left Menu

The Execution Edge: Transforming Trust into Action

Shweta Kumar, a leadership coach and founder of InvincibleYOU, has launched 'The Execution Edge', a book designed to help CXOs tackle alignment and execution challenges. The book emphasizes trust as a strategic asset to improve organizational execution, offering practical tools like the BRIDGE Framework and Tri-Dimensional Trust Diagnostics.

The Execution Edge: Transforming Trust into Action
In New Delhi, Shweta Kumar, a prominent leadership coach, has introduced her first book, 'The Execution Edge'. Designed for CXOs, this guide tackles the challenges of alignment and execution gaps by emphasizing trust as a strategic and measurable entity within organizations.

The book offers practical frameworks and tools, like the BRIDGE Framework, to help leaders transition from strategy to seamless execution. Drawing on Shweta's extensive experience coaching over 200 executives, 'The Execution Edge' provides a structured pathway for fostering trust and achieving organizational goals.

The launch event featured discussions on the critical importance of trust in execution, with insights from industry leaders. Shweta's work is hailed as a major contribution to leadership literature, helping organizations shift from personality-driven leadership to a system-based approach towards success.

