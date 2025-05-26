SIBLAC Urges Enforcement of Kanchenjunga Climbing Ban

The Sikkim Bhutia Lepcha Apex Committee (SIBLAC) is calling on the state government to enforce the existing prohibition on climbing Mt Kanchenjunga, highlighting both the mountain's sacred significance and its legal protections.

In a press conference, SIBLAC condemned a May 18 summit attempt by a group of mountaineers, asserting that Mt Kanchenjunga is revered as a sacred entity by Sikkim's indigenous Bhutia and Lepcha communities.

The sacred mountain is protected under the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, 1991, which bans expeditions to its peak. Additionally, the Sikkim government reaffirmed this ban in 2001, citing Notification No 70/HOME/2001 as legal grounds for restricting such activities.

SIBLAC has urged for immediate governmental action to prevent future incidents, stressing that Mt Kanchenjunga embodies cultural, spiritual, and legal significance for the people of Sikkim.

The organization demands accountability for the recent violation and a renewed commitment from authorities to uphold the climbing ban in its entirety.

