Omung Kumar Set for a New Romantic Action Drama
Renowned filmmaker Omung Kumar is launching an exciting romantic action drama featuring Harshvardhan Rane and Sadia Khateeb. The project, supported by major production houses, will also star 'Bigg Boss 18' winner Karan Veer Mehra. Anticipation mounts as more details await disclosure.
Filmmaker Omung Kumar, acclaimed for his works 'Mary Kom' and 'Sarabjit', is embarking on a new venture described as a romantic action drama. The film's cast includes Harshvardhan Rane, Sadia Khateeb, and 'Bigg Boss 18' winner Karan Veer Mehra, along with Ipsitaa joining the lineup.
Sadia Khateeb expressed her enthusiasm on Instagram, sharing her excitement and gratitude for the opportunity. Meanwhile, actor Karan Veer Mehra received warm congratulations from peers, including Shilpa Shirodkar, who took to Instagram to share her enthusiasm for his new role.
This untitled project enjoys backing from Omung Kumar and Abhishek Ankur's Blue Lotus Pictures, Zee Studios, and Stark Entertainment, among others. As filming gets underway, fans eagerly await further updates on what promises to be an engaging cinematic experience.