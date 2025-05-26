Left Menu

Omung Kumar Set for a New Romantic Action Drama

Renowned filmmaker Omung Kumar is launching an exciting romantic action drama featuring Harshvardhan Rane and Sadia Khateeb. The project, supported by major production houses, will also star 'Bigg Boss 18' winner Karan Veer Mehra. Anticipation mounts as more details await disclosure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-05-2025 23:25 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 23:25 IST
Omung Kumar Set for a New Romantic Action Drama
Cast of director Omung Kumar's film (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Filmmaker Omung Kumar, acclaimed for his works 'Mary Kom' and 'Sarabjit', is embarking on a new venture described as a romantic action drama. The film's cast includes Harshvardhan Rane, Sadia Khateeb, and 'Bigg Boss 18' winner Karan Veer Mehra, along with Ipsitaa joining the lineup.

Sadia Khateeb expressed her enthusiasm on Instagram, sharing her excitement and gratitude for the opportunity. Meanwhile, actor Karan Veer Mehra received warm congratulations from peers, including Shilpa Shirodkar, who took to Instagram to share her enthusiasm for his new role.

This untitled project enjoys backing from Omung Kumar and Abhishek Ankur's Blue Lotus Pictures, Zee Studios, and Stark Entertainment, among others. As filming gets underway, fans eagerly await further updates on what promises to be an engaging cinematic experience.

TRENDING

1
Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

 Global
2
Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

 Australia
3
Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

 Global
4
Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public food certification in Germany struggles with automation and AI readiness

Can social media campaigns save oceans? Likes don’t always lead to action

Digital construction skills in demand; students push for better BIM training

Next-gen deepfakes break traditional defenses - New AI tool closes the gap

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025