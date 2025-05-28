Left Menu

Jeremy Bobb Joins Star-Studded Cast in Comedy 'The Stalemate'

Jeremy Bobb, known for 'The Continental', joins a high-profile ensemble cast in the comedy film 'The Stalemate'. Directed by Nicholas Arioli and featuring stars like Ben Foster and Manny Jacinto, the movie follows a robber and sheriff in a comedic Old West showdown. Produced by Phiphen, Warden Shortbow, and Cari Tuna.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 28-05-2025 10:42 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 10:42 IST
The cast of the upcoming comedy film 'The Stalemate' continues to grow, with 'The Continental' star Jeremy Bobb as the latest addition. Bobb joins notable actors Anthony Carrigan, Paul Sparks, Shea Whigham, Giorgia Whigham, and Tony Hale in this production.

Directed by Nicholas Arioli, the film is set in the Old West, where a robber played by Manny Jacinto and a sheriff portrayed by Ben Foster find themselves ensnared in a seemingly perpetual chase, forced to negotiate when they run out of bullets.

'The Stalemate' is produced by Molly Conners and Amanda Bowers of Phiphen, Andrew Bosworth of Warden Shortbow, and Cari Tuna, adding to their roster of anticipated projects.

