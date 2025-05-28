1940 India by Azad: Revolutionizing India's Culinary Heritage

Azad Corporate, boasting an 85-year legacy in India's food sector, has launched '1940 India by Azad', the nation's first Slow Food Fast Service ethnic restaurant chain. This venture aims to intertwine traditional Indian flavors with healthy, modern dining, appealing to the younger, health-aware demographic.

With a menu tailored to distinct categories like 'I am young', 'I am India', and 'I love Asia', the brand seeks to reintroduce traditional tastes to the new generation. The initiative is designed to establish Indian food as a pivotal element of India's growth and global appeal.

Developed by Azad Corporate's leadership team under Chairman Abdul Nazar Azad, with strategic insights from &Matthai Strategy Consulting, '1940 India by Azad' embodies a tribute to the brand's founding year while promoting a 'Progressive Lifestyle' through its architectural and narrative design.

(With inputs from agencies.)