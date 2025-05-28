Left Menu

1940 India by Azad: Revolutionizing India's Culinary Heritage

Azad Corporate has introduced '1940 India by Azad', India's first Slow Food Fast Service ethnic restaurant chain. Aimed at merging traditional flavors with health-conscious dining, it targets the younger generation with a menu that resonates with contemporary tastes. The venture marks a strategic move to globally popularize Indian cuisine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthpuram | Updated: 28-05-2025 17:49 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 17:49 IST
1940 India by Azad: Revolutionizing India's Culinary Heritage
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Azad Corporate, boasting an 85-year legacy in India's food sector, has launched '1940 India by Azad', the nation's first Slow Food Fast Service ethnic restaurant chain. This venture aims to intertwine traditional Indian flavors with healthy, modern dining, appealing to the younger, health-aware demographic.

With a menu tailored to distinct categories like 'I am young', 'I am India', and 'I love Asia', the brand seeks to reintroduce traditional tastes to the new generation. The initiative is designed to establish Indian food as a pivotal element of India's growth and global appeal.

Developed by Azad Corporate's leadership team under Chairman Abdul Nazar Azad, with strategic insights from &Matthai Strategy Consulting, '1940 India by Azad' embodies a tribute to the brand's founding year while promoting a 'Progressive Lifestyle' through its architectural and narrative design.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

 France
2
Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

 Global
3
Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

 Senegal
4
Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Survival-focused AI optimizes lung cancer treatment using genomic data

AIoT sparks smart energy revolution in solar power systems

AI virtual assistants in banking: Usefulness trumps trust, ease and aesthetics

New deep learning system revolutionizes quality grading of fresh produce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025