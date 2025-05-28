Left Menu

Banu Mushtaq's Triumphant Booker Journey

Booker Prize winner Banu Mushtaq expressed her unwavering belief in her victory even before the event, preparing her speech in advance. Her success has opened global invitations and significant book sales. Despite a minor setback regarding her attire, Mushtaq remains optimistic about future accolades.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 28-05-2025 23:09 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 23:09 IST
Banu Mushtaq's Triumphant Booker Journey
  • Country:
  • India

Booker Prize winner Banu Mushtaq confidently anticipated her victory, going as far as preparing her acceptance speech three days prior to the awards ceremony. Her prediction, made with '500 per cent' certainty, came to fruition, cementing her status as an acclaimed author.

Speaking at a felicitation event in Bengaluru organized by the Karnataka Union of Working Journalists, Mushtaq recounted her journey. She reflected on the surprise and eventual realization of the Booker's importance after witnessing the public's reaction on social media. Despite skepticism from her publisher regarding her short story collection's chances, Mushtaq's confidence never wavered.

Her international recognition brought her invitations to prestigious events, including a panel discussion at the Hay Festival 2025 in Wales. Mushtaq's book, set to be translated into 35 global languages and 12 Indian languages, continues to captivate audiences worldwide. Undeterred by a minor sartorial mishap, Mushtaq humorously vowed to claim another Booker Prize, ensuring her aspirations remain high.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

 Global
2
Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media Vetting Overhaul

Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media V...

 Global
3
State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

 Global
4
SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Survival-focused AI optimizes lung cancer treatment using genomic data

AIoT sparks smart energy revolution in solar power systems

AI virtual assistants in banking: Usefulness trumps trust, ease and aesthetics

New deep learning system revolutionizes quality grading of fresh produce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025