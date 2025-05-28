Banu Mushtaq's Triumphant Booker Journey
Booker Prize winner Banu Mushtaq expressed her unwavering belief in her victory even before the event, preparing her speech in advance. Her success has opened global invitations and significant book sales. Despite a minor setback regarding her attire, Mushtaq remains optimistic about future accolades.
Booker Prize winner Banu Mushtaq confidently anticipated her victory, going as far as preparing her acceptance speech three days prior to the awards ceremony. Her prediction, made with '500 per cent' certainty, came to fruition, cementing her status as an acclaimed author.
Speaking at a felicitation event in Bengaluru organized by the Karnataka Union of Working Journalists, Mushtaq recounted her journey. She reflected on the surprise and eventual realization of the Booker's importance after witnessing the public's reaction on social media. Despite skepticism from her publisher regarding her short story collection's chances, Mushtaq's confidence never wavered.
Her international recognition brought her invitations to prestigious events, including a panel discussion at the Hay Festival 2025 in Wales. Mushtaq's book, set to be translated into 35 global languages and 12 Indian languages, continues to captivate audiences worldwide. Undeterred by a minor sartorial mishap, Mushtaq humorously vowed to claim another Booker Prize, ensuring her aspirations remain high.
