Uttera Singh's 'Pinch' Breaks New Ground at Tribeca

Uttera Singh's feature directorial debut, 'Pinch', has premiered its teaser, showcasing an India-set mother-daughter dramedy crafted by Singh, who wrote, directed, produced, and stars in the film. It is set to be screened at the prestigious Tribeca Festival in the Tribeca International Narrative Competition.

Significantly, 'Pinch' marks the return of an Indian film to this competition after three years. In the movie, Singh portrays Maitri, a travel vlogger living with her traditional mother, Shobha, portrayed by Geeta Agrawal, within a tight-knit apartment community. The narrative unfolds when an incident during a community pilgrimage is swept aside, prompting the duo to confront their emotional reality, challenging tradition and the silent acceptance of societal norms.

Discussing her motivations, Singh said, 'In telling this story, I wanted to highlight what is often dismissed as trivial by society. Although the film could have taken a darker tone, I embraced comedy and energy to foster discussion and illustrate the absurdity of silence surrounding issues of assault. 'Pinch' doesn't provide solutions but demands the right questions be asked.' The film also features performances by Sunita Rajwar, Sapna Sand, Badri Chavan, Rajiv Neema, Jahnvi Marathe, and Nitish Pandey.

(With inputs from agencies.)