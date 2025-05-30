Left Menu

Breaking Boundaries: The First Female Cadets at India's NDA Make History

The National Defence Academy celebrated a historic milestone with the first batch of 17 female cadets joining over 300 male cadets for a triumphant Passing Out Parade. This marks a significant step towards gender inclusivity and empowerment within the Indian military, showcasing women's growing role in national defense.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 30-05-2025 19:35 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 19:35 IST
In a landmark event, the National Defence Academy (NDA) in India witnessed its first co-ed graduation parade with 17 female cadets marching alongside their male counterparts. This historic occasion marks a new chapter of integration and inclusivity in the prestigious 'cradle of leadership'.

The female cadets, who joined the academy following a Supreme Court directive in 2021, have showcased exceptional resilience and strength over their three-year training period. Their journey was celebrated during the 'Antim Pag' ceremony, with a flypast by Su-30 aircraft adding grandeur to the event.

Military leaders stressed the significance of this milestone in advancing gender equality within the armed forces, envisioning a future with women taking on top leadership roles. The graduating cadets are now fully equipped to embark on their respective military paths, representing a broader manifestation of women's development in India.

