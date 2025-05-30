Breaking Boundaries: The First Female Cadets at India's NDA Make History
The National Defence Academy celebrated a historic milestone with the first batch of 17 female cadets joining over 300 male cadets for a triumphant Passing Out Parade. This marks a significant step towards gender inclusivity and empowerment within the Indian military, showcasing women's growing role in national defense.
- Country:
- India
In a landmark event, the National Defence Academy (NDA) in India witnessed its first co-ed graduation parade with 17 female cadets marching alongside their male counterparts. This historic occasion marks a new chapter of integration and inclusivity in the prestigious 'cradle of leadership'.
The female cadets, who joined the academy following a Supreme Court directive in 2021, have showcased exceptional resilience and strength over their three-year training period. Their journey was celebrated during the 'Antim Pag' ceremony, with a flypast by Su-30 aircraft adding grandeur to the event.
Military leaders stressed the significance of this milestone in advancing gender equality within the armed forces, envisioning a future with women taking on top leadership roles. The graduating cadets are now fully equipped to embark on their respective military paths, representing a broader manifestation of women's development in India.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Operation Sindoor: A New Chapter in Indian Military Strategy
Effective role played by Indian military during Op Sindoor being appreciated not only in India but also abroad: Rajnath Singh.
Gen Anil Chauhan Celebrates Indian Military Success At Key Bases
Kolkata Drone Probe Sparks as Operation Sindoor Showcases Indian Military Might
Operation Sindoor: Skyrocketing Hindi TV News Viewership during Indian Military Action