Honoring a Legacy: Call to Name Patna's Bihta Airport After Swami Sahajanand Saraswati

CPI MP P Sandosh Kumar has requested the naming of the Bihta airport near Patna after Swami Sahajanand Saraswati. Saraswati, an influential peasant leader and AIKS's first president, played a key role in the Indian agrarian movement and Bihar's fight against colonial exploitation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-05-2025 21:54 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 21:54 IST
Honoring a Legacy: Call to Name Patna's Bihta Airport After Swami Sahajanand Saraswati
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

CPI MP P Sandosh Kumar has called on Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu to name the Bihta airport, located on the outskirts of Patna, after Swami Sahajanand Saraswati. Kumar argues that this historic gesture would pay homage to a prominent leader in the peasant movement.

Swami Sahajanand Saraswati, a pivotal figure in agrarian politics and spiritual scholar, led significant struggles against the oppressive zamindari system. As the founder of the Bihar Provincial Kisan Sabha and the first president of the All India Kisan Sabha, his efforts laid the groundwork for modern agrarian movements.

The initiative to name the airport after him comes as India's rural and agrarian issues are at the forefront of national debate. By honoring Saraswati, Kumar believes it would recognize an enduring legacy that continues to inspire millions of Indian farmers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Public Investment, Private Gain: How Bogota Reclaims Land Value for Infrastructure

Debt, Inflation, and Trade Shocks Stall Recovery in Developing World: World Bank

Balancing Competition and Stability: A Modern Regulatory Framework for Finance

Securing the Future: Why Long-Term Care is Essential for Health and Economic Equity

