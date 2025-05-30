Honoring a Legacy: Call to Name Patna's Bihta Airport After Swami Sahajanand Saraswati

CPI MP P Sandosh Kumar has called on Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu to name the Bihta airport, located on the outskirts of Patna, after Swami Sahajanand Saraswati. Kumar argues that this historic gesture would pay homage to a prominent leader in the peasant movement.

Swami Sahajanand Saraswati, a pivotal figure in agrarian politics and spiritual scholar, led significant struggles against the oppressive zamindari system. As the founder of the Bihar Provincial Kisan Sabha and the first president of the All India Kisan Sabha, his efforts laid the groundwork for modern agrarian movements.

The initiative to name the airport after him comes as India's rural and agrarian issues are at the forefront of national debate. By honoring Saraswati, Kumar believes it would recognize an enduring legacy that continues to inspire millions of Indian farmers.

(With inputs from agencies.)