Taylor Swift Regains Control Over Her Musical Legacy

Taylor Swift has obtained the master recordings of her first six albums, regaining control over her music following a dispute with her former record label. In a joyful announcement, Swift expressed her happiness on acquiring her masters from Shamrock Capital. Financial terms remain undisclosed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-05-2025 22:22 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 22:22 IST
Taylor Swift

Pop superstar Taylor Swift announced on Friday that she has successfully acquired the master recordings of her first six albums. This move comes after a long-standing dispute with her former record label, which saw her masters sold in 2019 without giving her an opportunity to purchase them.

Swift had previously responded by re-recording four of the albums, releasing them with the subtitle "Taylor's Version." The recent purchase from current owner Shamrock Capital marks a victorious turn for Swift, as she can now claim ownership of her original work.

No financial details have been disclosed, but Swift expressed immense joy over the acquisition, stating on her website, "I really get to say these words: All of the music I've ever made ... now belongs ... to me."

Public Investment, Private Gain: How Bogota Reclaims Land Value for Infrastructure

Debt, Inflation, and Trade Shocks Stall Recovery in Developing World: World Bank

Balancing Competition and Stability: A Modern Regulatory Framework for Finance

Securing the Future: Why Long-Term Care is Essential for Health and Economic Equity

