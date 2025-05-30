Taylor Swift Regains Control Over Her Musical Legacy

Pop superstar Taylor Swift announced on Friday that she has successfully acquired the master recordings of her first six albums. This move comes after a long-standing dispute with her former record label, which saw her masters sold in 2019 without giving her an opportunity to purchase them.

Swift had previously responded by re-recording four of the albums, releasing them with the subtitle "Taylor's Version." The recent purchase from current owner Shamrock Capital marks a victorious turn for Swift, as she can now claim ownership of her original work.

No financial details have been disclosed, but Swift expressed immense joy over the acquisition, stating on her website, "I really get to say these words: All of the music I've ever made ... now belongs ... to me."