Left Menu

Unveiling the Mystery: 'Chhal Kapat The Deception' Premieres June 6

'Chhal Kapat The Deception,' a psychological thriller by ZEE5, set in a scenic village, revolves around a destination wedding that turns sinister with a high-profile social media influencer's death. Directed by Ajay Bhuyan, the series promises suspense, drama, and complex character portrayals, starring Shriya Pilgaonkar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-06-2025 17:57 IST | Created: 01-06-2025 17:57 IST
Unveiling the Mystery: 'Chhal Kapat The Deception' Premieres June 6
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

ZEE5's latest series, 'Chhal Kapat The Deception,' is set to premiere on June 6, promising audiences a thrilling narrative laced with twists and secrets.

Directed by Ajay Bhuyan and produced by Juggernaut Productions, the psychological thriller features a talented cast including Shriya Pilgaonkar, Kamya Ahlawat, and others.

Set against a picturesque village near Burhanpur during a destination wedding, the series unfolds into a gripping tale when the bride-to-be's friend, a social media influencer, is found dead, turning what began as a joyous occasion into a suspense-filled investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bee Mayhem: 250 Million Honeybees on the Loose in Washington!

Bee Mayhem: 250 Million Honeybees on the Loose in Washington!

 United States
2
Trump Elevates Trade Tensions with Higher Steel Tariffs

Trump Elevates Trade Tensions with Higher Steel Tariffs

 Global
3
Tragedy in West Java: Quarry Collapse Claims Lives

Tragedy in West Java: Quarry Collapse Claims Lives

 Global
4
Trump's Tariff Tango: Trade Tensions Flare with China

Trump's Tariff Tango: Trade Tensions Flare with China

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can predict and prevent high-risk pregnancy complications

AI and fractal modeling team up to predict future water cycle and climate shifts

Quantum-ready AI security architecture revolutionizes IoT defense

How can educational institutions embrace cooperative AI governance?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025