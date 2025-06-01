Unveiling the Mystery: 'Chhal Kapat The Deception' Premieres June 6

ZEE5's latest series, 'Chhal Kapat The Deception,' is set to premiere on June 6, promising audiences a thrilling narrative laced with twists and secrets.

Directed by Ajay Bhuyan and produced by Juggernaut Productions, the psychological thriller features a talented cast including Shriya Pilgaonkar, Kamya Ahlawat, and others.

Set against a picturesque village near Burhanpur during a destination wedding, the series unfolds into a gripping tale when the bride-to-be's friend, a social media influencer, is found dead, turning what began as a joyous occasion into a suspense-filled investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)