Unveiling the Mystery: 'Chhal Kapat The Deception' Premieres June 6
'Chhal Kapat The Deception,' a psychological thriller by ZEE5, set in a scenic village, revolves around a destination wedding that turns sinister with a high-profile social media influencer's death. Directed by Ajay Bhuyan, the series promises suspense, drama, and complex character portrayals, starring Shriya Pilgaonkar.
ZEE5's latest series, 'Chhal Kapat The Deception,' is set to premiere on June 6, promising audiences a thrilling narrative laced with twists and secrets.
Directed by Ajay Bhuyan and produced by Juggernaut Productions, the psychological thriller features a talented cast including Shriya Pilgaonkar, Kamya Ahlawat, and others.
Set against a picturesque village near Burhanpur during a destination wedding, the series unfolds into a gripping tale when the bride-to-be's friend, a social media influencer, is found dead, turning what began as a joyous occasion into a suspense-filled investigation.
