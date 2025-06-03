Left Menu

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. Disney laying off several hundred in film, TV, finance Media company Walt Disney is laying off several hundred employees in film, television and corporate finance, a source familiar with the matter said on Monday.

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Disney laying off several hundred in film, TV, finance

Media company Walt Disney is laying off several hundred employees in film, television and corporate finance, a source familiar with the matter said on Monday. The layoffs affect multiple teams around the world, including film and TV marketing, TV publicity and casting and development, the source said.

Paramount Global nominates three board directors as Skydance merger awaits approval

Paramount Global nominated three new directors on Monday, seeking to boost its board strength to seven as it awaits regulatory approval for its $8.4 billion merger with Skydance Media. Paramount nominated Mary Boies, counsel to Boies Schiller Flexner LLP, Charles Ryan, co-founder and general partner of Almaz Capital, and Roanne Sragow Licht, former justice and adjunct professor at Boston University and Roger Williams University.

Mattel is combining film and television units to create Mattel Studios

Toy maker Mattel is combining its film and television units to form Mattel Studios, it said on Monday, as the company seeks to produce entertainment driven by its brands and potentially repeat the commercial success of the "Barbie" movie.

Mattel Films President Robbie Brenner, who joined the company in 2018, was named president and chief content officer of the combined unit. She will report to the company's chairman and chief executive officer, Ynon Kreiz.

