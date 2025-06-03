Left Menu

Entertainment Giants Restructure Amid Major Merger Moves

In a recent shakeup, Disney is laying off several hundred employees across various divisions, while Paramount Global nominates three directors as Skydance merger awaits approval. Meanwhile, Mattel merges its film and TV units to form Mattel Studios, aiming to replicate the success of its 'Barbie' movie.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-06-2025 18:31 IST | Created: 03-06-2025 18:31 IST
Entertainment Giants Restructure Amid Major Merger Moves
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a major restructuring effort, Disney is set to lay off several hundred employees across its film, television, and corporate finance sectors. A source indicated that these cuts will affect various teams globally, including those in film and TV marketing, publicity, and development.

Meanwhile, Paramount Global's strategic board reshuffle might strengthen its leadership as it waits for regulatory approval on its proposed $8.4 billion merger with Skydance Media. Newly nominated directors include Mary Boies, Charles Ryan, and Roanne Sragow Licht.

In an effort to harness its brand power, Mattel announced the merger of its film and television units to form Mattel Studios. Led by Robbie Brenner, the new unit aims to produce content that mirrors the commercial success of its 'Barbie' movie.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Joe Montemurro: Steering the Matildas to Glory

Joe Montemurro: Steering the Matildas to Glory

 Australia
2
Trade Tensions Shake Global Markets Amid Tariff Uncertainty

Trade Tensions Shake Global Markets Amid Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
3
UK's Strategic Movements: Energy Costs, Steel Accords, and Submarine Fleets

UK's Strategic Movements: Energy Costs, Steel Accords, and Submarine Fleets

 Global
4
Political Showdown: South Korea's Presidential Race

Political Showdown: South Korea's Presidential Race

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered models revolutionize disease-resistant crop breeding for global food security

Supreme audit institutions must embrace AI or risk obsolescence

AI-powered autopsies reshape forensic medicine with cultural and ethical advantages

Why AI must be governed as complex system, not just regulated technology

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025