A Peek into the Past: 19th-Century Condom with Erotic Art on Display

The Netherlands' Rijksmuseum has added an intriguing artifact to its collection: a 200-year-old condom adorned with erotic art. This unique piece is part of an exhibition titled 'Safe Sex?' which explores 19th-century sex work in Amsterdam's famed Red Light District.

Believed to date back to around 1830, the condom is crafted from a sheep's appendix and whimsically decorated with an evocative image of a nun flanked by three clergymen. The museum describes the item as a playful yet serious commentary on sexual health of that era.

An inscription in French—'This is my choice'—runs along the sheath, alluding to Pierre-Auguste Renoir's painting, 'The Judgment of Paris'. The exhibit will be open for public viewing until the end of November.

