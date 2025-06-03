Left Menu

A Peek into the Past: 19th-Century Condom with Erotic Art on Display

The Rijksmuseum in the Netherlands has unveiled a nearly 200-year-old condom featuring erotic art. Made from a sheep's appendix, the condom is part of the 'Safe Sex?' exhibition, showcasing 19th-century sex work. It bears an image of a nun with clergymen and a French phrase referencing Renoir.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thehague | Updated: 03-06-2025 20:30 IST | Created: 03-06-2025 20:30 IST
A Peek into the Past: 19th-Century Condom with Erotic Art on Display
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Netherlands' Rijksmuseum has added an intriguing artifact to its collection: a 200-year-old condom adorned with erotic art. This unique piece is part of an exhibition titled 'Safe Sex?' which explores 19th-century sex work in Amsterdam's famed Red Light District.

Believed to date back to around 1830, the condom is crafted from a sheep's appendix and whimsically decorated with an evocative image of a nun flanked by three clergymen. The museum describes the item as a playful yet serious commentary on sexual health of that era.

An inscription in French—'This is my choice'—runs along the sheath, alluding to Pierre-Auguste Renoir's painting, 'The Judgment of Paris'. The exhibit will be open for public viewing until the end of November.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Joe Montemurro: Steering the Matildas to Glory

Joe Montemurro: Steering the Matildas to Glory

 Australia
2
Trade Tensions Shake Global Markets Amid Tariff Uncertainty

Trade Tensions Shake Global Markets Amid Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
3
UK's Strategic Movements: Energy Costs, Steel Accords, and Submarine Fleets

UK's Strategic Movements: Energy Costs, Steel Accords, and Submarine Fleets

 Global
4
Political Showdown: South Korea's Presidential Race

Political Showdown: South Korea's Presidential Race

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered models revolutionize disease-resistant crop breeding for global food security

Supreme audit institutions must embrace AI or risk obsolescence

AI-powered autopsies reshape forensic medicine with cultural and ethical advantages

Why AI must be governed as complex system, not just regulated technology

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025