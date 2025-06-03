A Peek into the Past: 19th-Century Condom with Erotic Art on Display
The Rijksmuseum in the Netherlands has unveiled a nearly 200-year-old condom featuring erotic art. Made from a sheep's appendix, the condom is part of the 'Safe Sex?' exhibition, showcasing 19th-century sex work. It bears an image of a nun with clergymen and a French phrase referencing Renoir.
The Netherlands' Rijksmuseum has added an intriguing artifact to its collection: a 200-year-old condom adorned with erotic art. This unique piece is part of an exhibition titled 'Safe Sex?' which explores 19th-century sex work in Amsterdam's famed Red Light District.
Believed to date back to around 1830, the condom is crafted from a sheep's appendix and whimsically decorated with an evocative image of a nun flanked by three clergymen. The museum describes the item as a playful yet serious commentary on sexual health of that era.
An inscription in French—'This is my choice'—runs along the sheath, alluding to Pierre-Auguste Renoir's painting, 'The Judgment of Paris'. The exhibit will be open for public viewing until the end of November.
(With inputs from agencies.)