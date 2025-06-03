Left Menu

Sean Baker: A Beacon for Independent Cinema

Filmmaker Sean Baker, celebrated for his acclaimed film 'Anora', has reaffirmed his commitment to independent cinema, explicitly stating he won't venture into big studio projects such as Marvel movies. Known for his artistic autonomy, Baker emphasizes continuing his unique storytelling style.

Updated: 03-06-2025 21:04 IST
Sean Baker: A Beacon for Independent Cinema
Renowned filmmaker Sean Baker, acclaimed for his Palme d'Or and Oscar-winning film 'Anora', has emphatically stated that he won't be directing any Marvel films. In a revealing podcast with The Hollywood Reporter, Baker disclosed that fans can expect his future works to maintain his signature independent cinema style.

Despite his stellar success with 'Anora'—which nabbed top honors including the Palme d'Or at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival and five Oscars—Baker remains resolute about his artistic path. He expressed uncertainty about his next project, assuring that it would align with his established creative approach.

Rejecting the allure of big-budget studio productions, Baker confirmed his preference for complete creative control by strictly adhering to independent filmmaking. During the podcast, he shared his commitment to the indie film scene, a sentiment he echoed during his best director award acceptance speech at the 2024 Independent Spirit Awards.

