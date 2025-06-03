Sean Baker: A Beacon for Independent Cinema

Renowned filmmaker Sean Baker, acclaimed for his Palme d'Or and Oscar-winning film 'Anora', has emphatically stated that he won't be directing any Marvel films. In a revealing podcast with The Hollywood Reporter, Baker disclosed that fans can expect his future works to maintain his signature independent cinema style.

Despite his stellar success with 'Anora'—which nabbed top honors including the Palme d'Or at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival and five Oscars—Baker remains resolute about his artistic path. He expressed uncertainty about his next project, assuring that it would align with his established creative approach.

Rejecting the allure of big-budget studio productions, Baker confirmed his preference for complete creative control by strictly adhering to independent filmmaking. During the podcast, he shared his commitment to the indie film scene, a sentiment he echoed during his best director award acceptance speech at the 2024 Independent Spirit Awards.