The Royal Name Debate: A New Identity for Harry and Meghan?

Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan reportedly entertained the idea of adopting the Spencer surname due to prolonged delays in obtaining British passports for their children, according to a report by the Guardian.

The couple speculated that officials might be withholding the documents due to issues surrounding their use of the Sussex title and HRH (his or her royal highness) designations.

A source informed Reuters that Harry held discussions with his uncle, Charles Spencer, about the change. Contrary to other media reports, Spencer did not oppose the idea nor were legal challenges deemed insurmountable.

Harry, the second son of King Charles, and Meghan relocated to California after departing royal duties in 2020. Their critical view of the royal family has been publicly shared through documentaries, a high-profile interview with Oprah Winfrey, and Harry's memoir "Spare." Despite Harry's expressed desire for reconciliation, communication with his father, King Charles, remains strained.