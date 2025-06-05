Left Menu

Billy Joel's Struggle with Rare Condition: Documentary Premiere Without Him

Music legend Billy Joel missed the premiere of his documentary at the Tribeca Film Festival due to his recent diagnosis with a rare brain condition, normal pressure hydrocephalus. Directed by Susan Lacy and Jessica Levin, the film highlights Joel's legacy but unfolds without its star due to health concerns.

Renowned singer-songwriter and pianist Billy Joel was noticeably absent from the premiere of his documentary, 'Billy Joel: And So It Goes,' at the Tribeca Film Festival. This absence came shortly after Joel announced the cancellation of all forthcoming tour dates, citing a diagnosis of normal pressure hydrocephalus, a rare brain condition.

The acclaimed documentary, directed by Susan Lacy and Jessica Levin, debuted at the Tribeca Festival in New York City, showcasing Joel's storied career through never-before-seen archival footage and candid interviews. Despite Joel's absence, luminaries such as Whoopi Goldberg, Tom Hanks, Robert De Niro, and Mariska Hargitay graced the event held at the Beacon Theatre.

Joel's condition, characterized by the accumulation of excess cerebrospinal fluid in the brain ventricles, has reportedly worsened, affecting his hearing, vision, and balance. On Instagram, Joel expressed gratitude for his medical care and emphasized his focus on health, thanking fans for their support. His wife, Alexis, echoed this sentiment, expressing hope for recovery and gratitude for the love shown by fans.

