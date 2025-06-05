Left Menu

Design Visionaries Unite: A Celebration of Creativity and Excellence

The event at Invincible, C’est La Vie, Bandra celebrated the latest edition of Society Interiors & Design magazine. National Award-winning filmmaker Padma Shri Madhur Bhandarkar and other personalities joined to honor remarkable achievements in design and publishing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 05-06-2025 12:37 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 12:37 IST
An event celebrating the union of design brilliance and editorial mastery took place at Invincible, C'est La Vie, Bandra, where the latest edition of Society Interiors & Design magazine was unveiled. The gathering was graced by eminent personalities, including National Award-winning filmmaker Padma Shri Madhur Bhandarkar, publishing expert Ashok Dhamankar, and Consulting Editor Swati Balgi, alongside the distinguished Team Magnate.

Celebrated interior designers Ketan Sheth and Manisha Sheth of Goldmine Project Consultants played pivotal roles in the unveiling. Recognitions were also given to notable figures such as Jitendra Mehta, Founder & Chairman of JVM Spaces, Siddhant Gill, Director of Naarad PR & Image Strategists, and renowned Gujarati actress Komal Thacker.

Soniya Potdarr, Founder and Principal Designer of Soniya Potdarr Design Studio and actress Rupali Suri, who flawlessly hosted the event, contributed to the evening's success, marking a significant milestone for the magazine's celebration of innovation and achievement in the world of design.

(With inputs from agencies.)

