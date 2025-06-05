Revolutionary Earth Tee 7.0: Fashion with a Green Heart Launched

R|Elan®, the sustainable brand under Reliance Industries Limited, marked World Environment Day 2025 with the launch of its highly anticipated Earth Tee 7.0. This latest edition, designed by the renowned fashion designer Namrata Joshipura, transcends conventional apparel, embodying a commitment to sustainability and environmental stewardship, as disclosed in a press release.

The Earth Tee 7.0 is woven from R|Elan® GreenGold™ fabric, which originates solely from PET bottles recycled during the Lakme Fashion Week 2025 at Mumbai's Jio World Convention Centre. By transforming discarded materials into new products, R|Elan® reaffirms its leadership role in circular fashion and environmental accountability.

In a first, the Earth Tee is now available for public purchase, catering to the increasing demand from eco-conscious consumers. The garment can be exclusively acquired through the SankalpTaru Foundation, a prominent environmental NGO, as stated by Reliance Industries.

The initiative extends its ecological footprint by planting three trees for each purchased Earth Tee, thereby serving as an agent for reforestation and climate action. All proceeds will fund tree plantation projects managed by SankalpTaru Foundation.

Further intensifying its green contribution, the Earth Tee 7.0's packaging doubles as a plant container, and its tags and wrappers are embedded with plantable seeds, ensuring every facet of the product supports a greener future for India. (ANI)