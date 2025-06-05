Left Menu

Ayodhya's Transformation: From Battleground to Global Beacon of Hospitality

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath highlighted Ayodhya's transformation, recalling past conflicts faced by Ram devotees. He emphasized Ayodhya's newfound global identity of hospitality and temple restoration. Adityanath also celebrated environmental initiatives and plans for Ayodhya's cultural and infrastructural development during his visit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ayodhya | Updated: 05-06-2025 18:03 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 18:03 IST
In a poignant visit to Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath stressed the dramatic change in how Ram devotees are now received, casting the city's transformation as a global example of Indian warmth and hospitality. Where devotees once faced violence, they now experience showers of flowers.

During his visit, which marks two years since the current Ayodhya Municipal Corporation Board began its term, Adityanath planted a sapling, addressed citizens, and lauded Ayodhya's new global identity. He commended civic efforts on environmental conservation and development, revealed plans for extensive tree plantations, and celebrated regional festivals.

Highlighting the significance of the Ganga, he praised Prime Minister Modi's initiatives to rejuvenate the river, linking it to broader environmental campaigns. Adityanath's ambitions for Ayodhya include an international airport, enhanced temples, and new cultural gardens, all signifying a compelling vision for the city's future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

