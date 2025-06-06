ED Raids in Mithi River Fraud Case: Dino Morea's Home Searched
The Enforcement Directorate conducted raids at 15 locations linked to the Mithi River desilting case, including actor Dino Morea's home. The raids follow suspicions of financial misconduct in desilting operations intended for flood prevention. Documents and records were seized as part of the investigation into alleged corruption and money laundering.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) descended on 15 locations across Mumbai and Kochi on Friday, targeting properties connected to the Mithi River desilting case. This sweep included the home of Bollywood actor Dino Morea, days after he faced the Mumbai Police for questioning in a related corruption inquiry, alongside his brother.
The investigation involves accusations of inflated bills, fabricated work records, and embezzlement of public funds originally allocated for flood prevention and maintenance of Mumbai's crucial drainage system. The ED's action follows alarming discrepancies unveiled by audits revealing major gaps between purported and actual desilting operations.
In light of earlier probes by the Anti-Corruption Bureau and the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG), the ED pressed money laundering charges to uncover financial misdeeds linked to the case. Sources indicate the seizure of financial documents, electronic devices, and transaction logs, suspecting a web of corrupt contractors and middlemen exploited civic infrastructure funds for personal gain.
