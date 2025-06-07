Karan Johar's Podcast Journey: Intimacy in Audio Storytelling

Karan Johar, the celebrated filmmaker known for his commercial blockbusters, has embarked on a new venture with his debut podcast series, "Live Your Best Life with Karan Johar." Describing the endeavor as a "unique" and "therapeutic" experience, Johar explores the intimacy of audio storytelling.

The podcast features candid conversations with notable guests like Konkona Sen Sharma, Richa Chadha, and Zakir Khan, offering insights into living one's best life amidst life's challenges. Johar acknowledges the personal connection the audio format fosters, often consumed in private settings like homes or cars.

Johar shared a particularly impactful conversation with Zakir Khan, who brings humor and life lessons through his candid storytelling. Available on the Audible app, the podcast provides a platform for introspection and an opportunity for Johar to grow as a storyteller.

