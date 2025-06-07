Celebrating Eid al-Adha: Unity and Devotion in West Bengal

In a display of religious unity and cultural richness, Muslims across West Bengal gathered to celebrate Eid al-Adha on Saturday.

The occasion was marked by prayers, the exchange of greetings and gifts, and the enjoyment of special delicacies. Thousands converged at significant sites such as Red Road in Kolkata and Nakhoda Masjid.

Governor C V Ananda Bose and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee extended heartfelt wishes to the community, underscoring the spirit of peace and prosperity associated with the festival.

(With inputs from agencies.)