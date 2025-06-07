Left Menu

Celebrating Eid al-Adha: Unity and Devotion in West Bengal

Muslims in West Bengal celebrated Eid al-Adha with prayers, gift exchanges, and special dishes. Governor Ananda Bose and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee extended their wishes. Major gatherings took place at Red Road and Nakhoda Masjid. Social media messages conveyed blessings for health, peace, and prosperity.

Celebrating Eid al-Adha: Unity and Devotion in West Bengal
In a display of religious unity and cultural richness, Muslims across West Bengal gathered to celebrate Eid al-Adha on Saturday.

The occasion was marked by prayers, the exchange of greetings and gifts, and the enjoyment of special delicacies. Thousands converged at significant sites such as Red Road in Kolkata and Nakhoda Masjid.

Governor C V Ananda Bose and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee extended heartfelt wishes to the community, underscoring the spirit of peace and prosperity associated with the festival.

