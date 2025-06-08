Left Menu

Jared Leto Faces Allegations of Sexual Misconduct from Multiple Women

Oscar-winning actor Jared Leto is accused of sexual misconduct by multiple women, some alleging incidents occurred when they were minors. The allegations span a decade and include claims of inappropriate behavior. Leto denies all accusations, and no criminal charges have been filed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-06-2025 15:45 IST | Created: 08-06-2025 15:45 IST
Jared Leto (Photo/Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Jared Leto, the Oscar-winning actor and lead vocalist of the rock band 'Thirty Seconds to Mars,' is embroiled in serious allegations of sexual misconduct, with accusations stemming from multiple women, including claims by some who were underage at the time. According to reports from People magazine, nine women have come forward, describing concerning interactions with the 53-year-old actor.

The allegations span over a decade, painting a picture of what some claim is a pattern of predatory behavior. Accusations include claims that Leto exposed himself, asked sexually explicit questions, and initiated inappropriate contact, sometimes with teenagers. One woman remarked, 'It's been an open secret for a long time,' referring to what she characterized as Leto's alleged behavior, as reported by People magazine. In response, a representative for Leto categorically denied all allegations in a statement to the publication.

Among the accusers is model Laura La Rue, who claims she met Leto at an animal rights event in 2008, when she was 16. Following email exchanges, she visited his studio in 2009, alleging that he flirted with her and at one point emerged naked from a room. Other accounts include a woman who said she met Leto at a cafe when she was 16 and received late-night phone calls from him with what she described as a sexually charged tone. Her mother corroborated her story, according to People magazine. Despite these serious claims, as of now, no criminal charges have been filed against Leto.

