Clueless Cast Reunites for 30th Anniversary Celebration

The 'Clueless' cast, including Alicia Silverstone, reunited at the Academy Museum in Los Angeles to celebrate the film's 30th anniversary. Silverstone shared anecdotes about her son's love for the film. There's speculation about a sequel series, with original creator involvement.

Updated: 09-06-2025 11:36 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 11:36 IST
Clueless Cast Reunites for 30th Anniversary Celebration
Alicia Silverstone (Image source: Instagram/ @aliciasilverstone). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

The iconic stars of the 1995 teen comedy film 'Clueless' reunited for a screening and discussion panel to celebrate its 30th anniversary at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, Los Angeles. The original movie cast, including Alicia Silverstone, Elisa Donovan, and Breckin Meyer, joined director Amy Heckerling and other vital contributors to honor the film's enduring legacy.

During the event, Silverstone shared a heartwarming story about her 14-year-old son's early introduction to the film. She recalled, "When my son was 5, he first watched 'Clueless' during a special screening at a cemetery. Although I found it inappropriate for his age, he only grasped the movie's cute ending kiss, which he imitated by affectionately kissing me more often." She revealed that her son has appreciated the film over the years, having watched it around four times.

'Clueless,' influenced by Jane Austen's novel 'Emma,' featured a star-studded cast including Paul Rudd, Stacey Dash, and Brittany Murphy. A spin-off sitcom aired from 1996-1999, and Silverstone recently teased a potential sequel series on Peacock, with the involvement of the original creators. Fans eagerly await further details.

