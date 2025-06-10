Left Menu

Judge Dismisses Justin Baldoni's Defamation Suit Against Blake Lively

A U.S. judge dismissed actor Justin Baldoni's $400 million defamation lawsuit against actress Blake Lively, who had accused him of sexual harassment during the filming of 'It Ends With Us.' The judge cited privileged communication and dismissed a related $250 million lawsuit against the New York Times.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A U.S. judge has dismissed a high-profile $400 million defamation lawsuit filed by actor Justin Baldoni against actress Blake Lively. The suit stemmed from Lively's allegations of sexual harassment during the filming of the movie 'It Ends With Us.'

Presiding over the case, U.S. District Judge Lewis Liman in Manhattan ruled that Lively's statements to a California state agency were privileged, protecting them from Baldoni's claims. The judge similarly dismissed Baldoni's connected $250 million lawsuit against the New York Times.

This legal battle emerged after Lively filed a complaint with the California Civil Rights Department, accusing Baldoni of misconduct. In response, Baldoni's countersuit targeted Lively, her husband Ryan Reynolds, and others for allegedly orchestrating a smear campaign.

(With inputs from agencies.)

